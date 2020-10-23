Houston star Lizzo to campaign for Biden-Harris in Detroit ahead of election day

HOUSTON – Houston native and artist Lizzo is taking a deeper dive into politics.

She announced Friday her plan to travel to Detroit to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris ahead of election day.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is no stranger to speaking on this upcoming election on her social media platforms.

The singer encouraged her young followers to believe in their ability to make a difference.

On Friday, she will speak at a volunteer canvass and encourage attendees to vote early. She will then have a conversation with young people about the importance of early voting in Harper Woods, according to a release.