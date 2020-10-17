‘Pretty much a total loss inside’: Northside Village home sustains major damage in blaze

HOUSTON, Texas – Flames ripped through a home in Houston’s Northside Village neighborhood overnight.

At around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Sylvester Road, near Fulton Street. On arrival, crews observed heavy fire coming from the residence. The home’s occupants were on site and had already exited the home. The firefighters made an offensive attack and knocked the fire down in about 20 minutes.

The home sustained major damage in the fire, Houston Fire Department District Chief Ryan Schindewolf said.

“Pretty much a total loss inside, but the structure still is intact,” Schindewolf said.

A car parked outside the home was also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Schindewolf said the blaze started inside the home. He described the cause of the fire as accidental and electrical.