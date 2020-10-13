Welcome Home: James Van Der Beek announces move from LA to Texas

Welcome home to the Van Der Beeks.

Actor James Van Der Beek and his family are now residents of the Lone Star State.

Van Der Beek revealed his decision to relocate his family from Los Angeles in multiple Instagram posts citing many restrictions in the 90210 area that curtail family living.

“At the park in Beverly Hills near the house we just moved away from... you were not allowed to fly a KITE. Also not allowed at any park in #BeveryHills: Riding a bicycle, climbing a tree..." the actor wrote in the caption. "Not saying I need to fly a parachute with a fan strapped to my back like this guy... but when people ask why we’re moving our kids out of L.A. these are just some of the reasons.”

Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are parents to five children – Olivia, 10, Annabel, 6, Joshua, 8, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.

The couple announced their move to Texas on Instagram.

“Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house. Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here,” he wrote in the caption. “Onto the next big adventure!”