Houston police searching for 10-year-old missing out of North Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Police Department is searching for a juvenile reported missing in Houston.

Emily Juliet Hernandez, 10, was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday near an apartment complex located at the intersection of Goodson Drive and Imperial Valley Drive in north Houston.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic female weighing 80 pounds and standing 5′4′' tall with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, floral pajama pants, and red tennis shoes

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.