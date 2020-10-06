87ºF

Texans visit Houston ISD for storytime in celebration of Founder’s Day honoring Bob McNair

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

The Texans are paying visits to Houston ISD students Tuesday for storytime in recognition of Founder’s Day.

This year, members of the Texans organization are participating in a reading program in over 100 classrooms.

Several Texans players participated in the event, reading books to Houston-area elementary school students over Zoom.

Mascot Toro and cheerleader Shakiia and gathered with Blackshear Elementary students outdoors, in a socially-distanced setting to read “Smitty Tackles Bullying” by former Texans player Wade Smith.

Founder’s Day is celebrated annually on October 6 honoring the legacy of late founder and CEO Bob McNair.

“This day each year will be all about our internal team taking a moment to reflect on our organization’s Founder and uniting to make a difference in the Houston community,” Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes said.

