Texans visit Houston ISD for storytime in celebration of Founder’s Day honoring Bob McNair

The Texans are paying visits to Houston ISD students Tuesday for storytime in recognition of Founder’s Day.

This year, members of the Texans organization are participating in a reading program in over 100 classrooms.

Several Texans players participated in the event, reading books to Houston-area elementary school students over Zoom.

Everyone chose a book to read to a different classroom 📚#TexansCare pic.twitter.com/mKhlJgEnWo — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 6, 2020

Mascot Toro and cheerleader Shakiia and gathered with Blackshear Elementary students outdoors, in a socially-distanced setting to read “Smitty Tackles Bullying” by former Texans player Wade Smith.

We are LIVE from Trinity UMC where our sanctuaries of learning students from @BlackshearEHISD are getting a surprise reading from the @HoustonTexans and @TexansTORO1 in honor of the late Bob McNair and Founders Day! pic.twitter.com/eIsmeXVtBm — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) October 6, 2020

Founder’s Day is celebrated annually on October 6 honoring the legacy of late founder and CEO Bob McNair.

“This day each year will be all about our internal team taking a moment to reflect on our organization’s Founder and uniting to make a difference in the Houston community,” Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes said.