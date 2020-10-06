Louisiana man arrested after Spring woman found shot to death inside car, deputies say

HOUSTON – With the help of the Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, a Louisiana man facing murder charges was arrested Tuesday morning, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for 24-year-old Henry Davis after 29-year-old Markie McGinnis was found dead in her car with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon on FM 2830 in Raywood, Texas.

The discovery was made at 1:30 p.m. when a passing motorist saw McGinnes, deputies said.

Investigators said it appeared McGinnes was shot several times through her driver’s side window after leaving a church service in the area. Deputies said no witnesses to the shooting have come forward. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

After further investigation, it was determined Davis was tied to the shooting and identified as a suspect in the case, deputies said. After he was located, he was arrested and charged for the death of McGinnes. Davis is expected to be transported to Texas Tuesday where he will be held at the Liberty County Jail.

Anyone who has information regarding this case or witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.