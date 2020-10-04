Emergency crews respond to gas line explosion along Trinity River

Emergency crews are responding to a gas line explosion that occurred along the banks of the Trinity River near the near the Polk-San Jacinto county line, according to the authorities.

The incident involved a Kinder Morgan pipeline, according to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management. Kinder Morgan is on site and the situation is contained, the agency said in an update via Facebook.

The explosion happened around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Jacinto Office of Emergency Management.

At one point, Shepherd residents were asked to evacuate their homes, but have since been told they can return.

Officials asked residents to stay away from the impacted area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.