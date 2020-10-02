Changes you should know about before visiting a pumpkin patch this season

HOUSTON – It is October and that means time to hit the pumpkin patches! But before you plan your trip, make sure you know about some changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fall trips to the pumpkin patch is a family tradition for a lot of families in our area. The good news - pumpkin patches are open. But you need to plan ahead if you want to take your family to visit.

“Usually the first weekend is a slow weekend, but this weekend was not slow,” said Mary Emerson, owner of Dewberry Farm.

Off to a popular start, Dewberry Farm in Waller County and other pumpkin patches are already open - and looking different this year.

“Sanitation stations all over the place, we try to keep things clean,” explains Mary. “We are requesting they wear masks but we are not mandating it, since you are outside.”

Dewberry Farm will require masks for indoor games and activities. Also, new this year, guests will need to register first.

“We want to know how many people are coming,” said Mary, “When we know we are reaching that mark 50% - we have to turn them away.”

The owner of Dewberry Farm says just like all of us, they are learning as they go. After the first day, they changed the check-in procedure to have only one member of the family go through the line to get tickets. You can also expect pumpkins to be more spread out this year.

Other Pumpkin Patches around town

Blessington Farms in Wallis is also requiring guests to register online before showing up.

At the Old Town Christmas Tree Farm in Spring, visitors will be asked to social distance and wear a mask when possible.

In Humble, at Old MacDonald’s Farm, staff will take extra cleaning precautions in the pumpkin patch and in other areas like the pony rides and games.

All of the pumpkin patches we checked with say they will have hand sanitizing stations around the property.

No matter the pumpkin patch you choose, they are all preparing for a busy season.

“Listening to other farms like ours, it’s been a boom for all of them. People just want to get out and have some fun,” said Mary.

Check here for a complete list of pumpkin patches in our area.