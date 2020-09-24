Kingwood HS renames volleyball court to honor longtime head coach Krista Malmstrom

KINGWOOD, Texas – Kingwood High School honored longtime volleyball head coach, Krista Malmstrom, with a ceremony and dedication Wednesday afternoon.

During the ceremony, the school renamed its volleyball court after Malmstrom during the game between Kingwood High School and Kingwood Park High School, according to a release. The ceremony was held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kingwood High School Gym.

Malmstrom has been with Humble Independent School District since 1981 at Creekwood Middle School before she moved on to work at Kingwood High School three years later as the Lady Mustangs assistant volleyball coach.

She moved up as head volleyball coach and led the Lady Mustangs to 596 wins, along with numerous playoff and state tournament appearances during the course of 20 years, according to the release.

In 1996, Malmstrom was awarded Houston Area Coach of the Year and also a two-time coach at the UIL All-Star Volleyball Game.

She served as president and volleyball committee member of the Texas Girls Coaches Association and has been inducted into the TGCA Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame.