PASADENA, Texas – Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a storage facility in Pasadena.

Officials said they were called to a fire at a 12-unit storage facility around 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning in the 2600 block of Allen Genoa Road.

According to firefighters, one unit had tires in it. Officials said they are still putting out hot spots.

Firefighters said no injuries have been reported.