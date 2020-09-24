Authorities: Previously convicted sex offender from Houston back in prison after admitting to creating child porn

HOUSTON – A Houston man is back in prison after authorities said he was convicted of exploiting a minor, otherwise referred to as the production of child pornography.

Reginald Desean Love, also known as “Tru,” 45, plead guilty and admitted to recording a young girl performing oral sex on him, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the release, the video came to light in 2017 after a 15-year-old girl turned it into the authorities. Officers conducted a search at a Houston-area Motel 6, where they found another young girl performing a sex act on a grown man, according to the release.

He plead guilty to the crime on Jan. 28 and Love was convicted Wednesday and sentenced to 300 months -- the equivalent of 25 years -- in federal prison.

Love has a history of violence against women and sexual misconduct with minors, so the court took that into account and decided that following his sentence, “Love will serve the rest of his life on supervised release during which time the court can impose a number of special conditions designed to protect children and prohibit the use of the internet.” He will also have to re-register as a sex offender.

According to the release, Love was convicted of indecency with a 14-year-old girl in 2010 and was required to register as a sex offender.

The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation.