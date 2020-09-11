Massive fire breaks out at home in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas – Firefighters are investigating a massive fire that destroyed a home in Tomball Friday.

The Spring Fire Department said they were called to the home in the 9500 block of Stonebridge Lake Drive in the Stonebridge Ranch Estates around 2:30 a.m.

Spring firefighters are working a large house fire in the Stonebridge Ranch Estates this morning. pic.twitter.com/1iIQ04m7Nb — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) September 11, 2020

According to investigators, the family that lived in the home made it out safely. No injuries have been reported.

Fire marshals said there is a lot of damage inside the home and several agencies are helping out.

Firefighters from multiple fire departments had to bring tankers because this subdivision doesn’t have fire hydrants.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.