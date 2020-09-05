The Menil Collection to reopen with new COVID-19 safety measures in place

After nearly six months, The Menil Collection announced it will reopen its main building and the Menil Drawing Institute on Sept. 12.

The Menil Collection shuttered its doors to the public on March 18 amid the emerging coronavirus pandemic.

“The Menil Collection’s mission is to foster direct personal encounters with works of art, and reopening the museum is something we celebrate,” director of The Menil Collection Rebecca Rabinow said in a release. “We welcome back visitors to our galleries with new installations and thought-provoking exhibitions.”

The Menil Collection will reopen with several new pandemic protocols in place to ensure the safety of its visitors and staff. Policies include mandatory face masks, social distancing and reduced visitor capacity.

Additionally, the museum stationed hand sanitizer units throughout its buildings and instituted enhanced cleaning measures for high-touch surfaces.

While admission is free, visitors are urged to reserve their tickets online in advance of their visit.

The Cy Twombly Gallery, Richmond Hall, and Byzantine Fresco Chapel will remain closed.

For additional details, visit menil.org.