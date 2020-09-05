Ask 2: Will public parks and trails be open during Labor Day weekend?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Will public parks and trails be open during Labor Day weekend?

Answer: Yes, public parks and trails in Houston will be open during Labor Day weekend.

However, Mayor Sylvester Turner asked Houstonians to follow health precautions amid coronavirus. He said when an individual is in public with others, they should wear a mask and practice social distancing. He also discourages groups larger than 10 people.

“Bear in mind that the principles of the virus have not changed,” Turner said during a press conference Friday. “If you come together in numbers, without a mask on, then you are certainly going to be a candidate for this virus.”

