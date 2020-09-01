Indiana man accused of sharing 1,900 child porn videos with undercover Montgomery County detective

CONROE, Texas – An Indiana man was arrested last month after investigators said he shared hundreds of child pornography videos with an undercover detective in Montgomery County.

James Browning, 46, of Churubusco, Indiana, was charged Aug. 7 with promotion of prostitution of a person under 18 years of age.

According to court documents, a detective at the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office was posing as a pedophile who lives in Conroe, when the detective was contacted by Browning in May on a social media application.

In the process of the chat, Browning shared links to a file-sharing service with folders that contained approximately 1,900 videos of children engaged in sexual acts, according to the court documents. Browning also admitted to being sexually active with at least one child, according to the court documents.

Browning gave information like his location, a description of his job and his astrological sign that helped authorities locate him, according to court documents.

Browning is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 bond.