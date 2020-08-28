Houston and 20 other Texas cities make list for best places to buy a house

Houston is among one of the best cities in Texas, and the United States, to buy a house, according to a study by WalletHub.
In the study, Houston ranked 16th in the state and 174th in the nation for best real-estate market.
WalletHub determined city rankings by comparing 300 cities of varying sizes across 24 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength.
Additionally, WalletHub reviewed each city’s real-estate market and affordability and economic environment.
Houston placed 176 and 160 in the real-estate market and affordability and economic environment rankings, respectively.
Here’s how other Texas cities rank:
- Frisco (No. 3 nationally)
- Austin (7)
- Denton (9)
- Allen (14)
- McKinney (16)
- Fort Worth (35)
- Carrollton (39)
- Irving (41)
- Grand Prairie (50)
- Richardson (70)
- Plano (92)
- Arlington (97)
- Garland (98)
- Laredo (115)
- Mesquite (160)
- Houston (174)
- Dallas (219)
- El Paso (231)
- San Antonio (241)
- Amarillo (247)
- Corpus Christi (262)
What do you think -- is Houston a great place to invest in a home? Let us know what you think in the comments.