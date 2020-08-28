Houston and 20 other Texas cities make list for best places to buy a house

Houston is among one of the best cities in Texas, and the United States, to buy a house, according to a study by WalletHub.

In the study, Houston ranked 16th in the state and 174th in the nation for best real-estate market.

WalletHub determined city rankings by comparing 300 cities of varying sizes across 24 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength.

Additionally, WalletHub reviewed each city’s real-estate market and affordability and economic environment.

Houston placed 176 and 160 in the real-estate market and affordability and economic environment rankings, respectively.

Here’s how other Texas cities rank:

Frisco (No. 3 nationally) Austin (7) Denton (9) Allen (14) McKinney (16) Fort Worth (35) Carrollton (39) Irving (41) Grand Prairie (50) Richardson (70) Plano (92) Arlington (97) Garland (98) Laredo (115) Mesquite (160) Houston (174) Dallas (219) El Paso (231) San Antonio (241) Amarillo (247) Corpus Christi (262)

