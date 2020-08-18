Who just called you? This is the scam Sugar Land police want you to know about

HOUSTON – There are callers attempting to scam area residents by saying they’re Sugar Land law enforcement officers.

“We need everyone’s help to inform people of this Phone SCAM,” a Facebook post from Sugar Land Police Department reads. “If you receive a phone call portraying a Sugar Land sergeant, lieutenant, or captain regarding any type of payment, it’s a SCAM!”

This is how it appears to work, according to police:

The scammers appear to search the internet and find police department employees’ names and then call and try to scam people into giving them information or payments.

The caller’s number appears to show the police department in caller ID.

These scammers are asking people to call a number that is not 281-275-2020, or they speak with you directly if you answer regarding warrant payments.

Here’s what you should do about this, according to police:

Always ask for a call back number.

Pass this information on to everyone you know.

Call Sugar Land Police at 281-275-2020 and confirm any calls that you receive that come from these spoofed numbers showing to be the police department.

Law enforcement says it is working hard to locate these individuals.