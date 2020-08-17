Ask 2: When will Harris County voters receive mail-in ballots for the presidential election?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: When should I get my mail-in ballot for president election?

The answer: It is uncertain, as of this writing.

By law, mail ballots are to be sent out 45 days before Election Day, according to a Harris Votes representative.

The representative said primary election ballots will be mailed out sometime mid-September, however, they do not know the exact date as to when voters will receive them.

Once received, those who want to ensure their votes are counted will have the option to drop off mail-in ballots in-person at the Harris County Clerk’s Office. Learn more here.

