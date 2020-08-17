95ºF

Local News

Ask 2: When will Harris County voters receive mail-in ballots for the presidential election?

Samara Perez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Ask 2, Local, Harris County, Decision 2020, Elections, Voting, Politics
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf's top election official said Friday, Aug. 14, that the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law. That warning precipitated Thursday night's filing in the state Supreme Court asking for an order to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf's top election official said Friday, Aug. 14, that the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law. That warning precipitated Thursday night's filing in the state Supreme Court asking for an order to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: When should I get my mail-in ballot for president election?

The answer: It is uncertain, as of this writing.

By law, mail ballots are to be sent out 45 days before Election Day, according to a Harris Votes representative.

The representative said primary election ballots will be mailed out sometime mid-September, however, they do not know the exact date as to when voters will receive them.

RELATED: USPS warns Texas that some mail-in ballots may be delayed in November

Once received, those who want to ensure their votes are counted will have the option to drop off mail-in ballots in-person at the Harris County Clerk’s Office. Learn more here.

For answers to other frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots click here.

If you’re not yet registered to vote, here’s how to get registered ahead of the November election.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

_

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: