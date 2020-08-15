Ask 2: Can mail-in ballots be dropped off in person at the county clerk’s office?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can mail-in ballots be dropped off in person at the county clerk’s office?

Answer: Yes.

Under Texas’ election code, mail-in ballots can be dropped off in person at the county clerk’s office, according to a report by The Texas Tribune.

Voters who chose to hand-deliver their absentee ballot will need to do so on election day and provide a valid form of ID.

Dropping off your ballot is a great way to ensure your vote is counted if you believe that your mail-in ballot will not be received by the deadline.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day and be received by 5 p.m. or sooner the following day.Ak

Harris County voters older than 65 can also bring their mail-in ballots to a polling station on election day.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.