Texas lawmakers discuss plans to introduce George Floyd Act

HOUSTON – Members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus are set Thursday to discuss plans to introduce the George Floyd Act.

The act aims to reform policing in the state by banning chokeholds, mandating proportional response by officers and ending arrests for fine-only violations.

The legislation is named after George Floyd, the man who grew up and Houston and died while being arrested by officers in Minneapolis. Video showed one of the officer’s kneeling on Floyd’s neck even after Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

