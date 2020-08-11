91ºF

President Trump on Mount Rushmore? President denies suggesting it, but says it’s a ‘good idea'

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

President Donald Trump smiles at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
HOUSTON – President Donald Trump says he never suggested that his face grace Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, but now that it’s been mentioned, he thinks it’s a “great idea,” according to a recent tweet.

On a recent visit to Mount Rushmore, the president posed with his face positioned beside the other presidents -- George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln -- envisioned on the mountainside.

