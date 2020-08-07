Ask 2: What are my options for online school if I don’t have Wi-Fi access at home?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What are my options for online school if I don’t have Wi-Fi access at home?

Answer: Many school districts recognize not all students have access to the internet at home.

In order to allow every student to participate in virtual instruction, some districts are not only providing laptops to students but also internet hot spots.

Technology resources will vary by district and may be limited.

For a quick glance at your school district and what others are doing, click here.

A second option would be to look into getting affordable home Wi-Fi.

Internet providers such as AT&T and Comcast have designed programs offering internet plans for as low as $10 a month to help families with students at home.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.