Ask 2: Will there still be recess for students this year?

Question: Will there still be recess for students this year?

Answer: Yes, but there will be limitations in place.

Students taking in-person classes will continue to have recess, but expect some playgrounds to be closed as a method to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Outdoor play will be encouraged by most, if not, all school districts, and teachers are encouraged to take lessons outside the classroom. Social distancing will be strictly enforced during outdoor play and students must wash hands before and after recess time.

The Texas Education Agency guidance to reopening schools said it is preferable for students to gather outside as it will help reduce the spread of the virus.

