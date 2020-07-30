Edna ISD begins the 2020-2021 school year Thursday

EDNA, Texas – Classes resumed for students in the Edna Independent School District Thursday.

The district will have in-person and virtual learning. All students participating in remote learning will need to be checked in at 9:30 a.m. Anyone who needs assistance is urged to call 361-782-3573 or email broe@ednaisd.org.

Remote Learning Codes - for those who won't be coming to campus for class. Posted by Edna ISD on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The district is also expected to have closed campuses.

Students can either bring a sack lunch from home or purchase a lunch from the cafeteria daily. The district will not allow the delivery of food to the students.

Edna ISD’s social media platforms and website will inform students, parents and the community about important school safety information. For more information, go to https://www.ednaisd.org/.