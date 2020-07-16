Pleased or perturbed? How parents and teachers are reacting to HISD’s 2020-2021 reopening plan

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District unveiled their 2020-2021 school year reopening plan Wednesday afternoon that included a September 8 start date and several weeks of initial online learning.

Dr. Grenita Lathan, HISD Interim Superintendent said depending on Houston’s COVID-19 cases, HISD students who choose in-person instruction will return to campus on October 19.

RELATED: Here are 7 key dates to know if have a student attending school in Houston ISD

The new reopening plan has brought a mostly positive reaction from parents, staff, faculty and the HISD community on social media so far. Some are relieved by HISD’s decision but others were left with questions.

See what they have to say below. To learn more about HISD’s plan, click here.

What questions or comments do you have about HISD’s reopening plan? Let us know in the comments below.

Houston ISD delayed opening and will be online for the first 6 weeks.#HISD#HoustonISD @HoustonISD good job.#COVID19 is rampart here in #Houston this is a good decision. — Ethel Ik (@ethelik) July 15, 2020

houston isd is starting online school in SEPTEMBER. why can’t my school start in september 😭 — sid ఌ (@euphoricluv) July 15, 2020

Shame on all of you. The education gap in #Houston has now become a crater. What a cop out. Horrible decision today. #hisd pic.twitter.com/GTI9l6CkDx — Claire (@clairelorenz4) July 15, 2020

The sigh of relief hearing HISD will be online till at least October is a level of anxiety I’m sadly getting used to. pic.twitter.com/m7wxoBDfqX — CharlesRunsForMiles (@CharlesDMilesJr) July 15, 2020

People saying ‘bUt wHaT aBoUt fOoTbAlL’ as Houston ISD announces they’re delaying school starting in order to save your children’s lives is the most Texas response. — Kimbino (@kimposibruu) July 15, 2020

HISD just made the right move 😷 — Devron (@devremoovin) July 15, 2020