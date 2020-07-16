87ºF

Pleased or perturbed? How parents and teachers are reacting to HISD’s 2020-2021 reopening plan

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Several area schools will be starting school Monday and among them in Houston’s largest district.
HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District unveiled their 2020-2021 school year reopening plan Wednesday afternoon that included a September 8 start date and several weeks of initial online learning.

Dr. Grenita Lathan, HISD Interim Superintendent said depending on Houston’s COVID-19 cases, HISD students who choose in-person instruction will return to campus on October 19.

The new reopening plan has brought a mostly positive reaction from parents, staff, faculty and the HISD community on social media so far. Some are relieved by HISD’s decision but others were left with questions.

