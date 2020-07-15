Here are 7 key dates to know if have a student attending school in Houston ISD

Houston ISD has announced on Wednesday that the district will begin the school year with all students participating in entirely virtual instruction.

The first day of school was postponed from August 24 to September 8.

Due to the delayed start, the fall semester will now run through January 2021.

Here are key dates to add to your calendar:

August 3, 2020: Enrollment starts

Enrollment for students in grades K-12 begins.

Students and parents can call the HISD @ H.O.M.E. Hotline Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 713-556-INFO (4636) with questions regarding virtual learning.

September 8, 2020: First day of school

The first day of school will begin virtually, with all students participating in remote learning.

October 16, 2020: Last day of entirely virtual instruction

October 16 marks the last day of the first grading period. It is the last day all students will participate in entirely virtual instruction.

Parents who decide for their student(s) to continue participating in virtual learning must attend a virtual class outlining expectations and sign an agreement committing to virtual learning for the semester.

October 19, 2020: In-person starts

Face-to-face instruction begins.

January 29, 2021: Fall semester ends

Due to the delayed start of the school year, the fall semester will end on January 29, 2021.

February 1, 2021: Spring semester starts

The spring semester begins on February 1, 2021.

June 11, 2021: Last day of school

The last day of the 2020-21 school year is June 11, 2021.

Click here to view the 2020-21 school year calendar.