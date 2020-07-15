Map: See Houston’s murals on this interactive website

HOUSTON – The people behind the murals on the traffic signal control cabinets around the Houston area launched a mural mapping website Wednesday to feature public artworks around the city.

HoustonMuralMap.com as seen on July 15, 2020. (HoustonMuralMap.com)

UP Art Studio launched the website HoustonMuralMap.com to feature more than 500 artworks around Houston. It also includes 270 mini murals, such as those on the signal boxes, installed by the for-profit organization.

A mural seen on HoustonMuralMap.com on July 15, 2020. (Houston Mural Map)

“We hope Houston Mural Map spurs even more community appreciation of the work of our creative muralists and street artists,” said Deidre Thomas, Director of Grants – Houston Arts Alliance.

Following the launch of the website, it will continue to be updated, according to the organization. Artists and others are encouraged to submit more murals and information for the website, using a form available on the website. The website includes all available information, including links to the artists’ online presence. The crowd-sourced map will be updated as more murals and information are submitted.