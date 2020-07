HOUSTON – A woman was hit by two vehicles while jumping a barrier in southeast Houston Monday, police said.

Officers said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. between Scarsdale and the Beltway on Gulf Freeway when a woman jumped the barrier and crossed the main lanes heading west.

Police said the woman was hit by two vehicles and died at the scene.

According to officers, they are currently unsure of what made the woman jump the barrier.