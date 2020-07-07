Humble Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020-2021 school year

Humble ISD students will have flexible options this year as schools implement several instructional options.

The district released their 2020-2021 reopening plan Monday which highlights not only alternatives for learning but also flexible class schedules to limit campus capacity, primarily focused on middle and high school level students.

The reopening plan was based on community and parent feedback.

Start date

August 11

List of measures taking place:

Flexible learning alternatives: Students have several options to attend school this year, which includes the choice of online and on-campus learning. Reservations will be made to those choosing to attend campus in person.

Class size limits: Students in middle and high school will attend on an A/B block schedule on-campus, but Humble ISD officials say they will finalize the schedule in August provided that COVID-19 cases are stabilized.

Sanitization: Humble ISD formed a custodial group dedicated to do deep cleanings and santize school buildings. There will also be education on frequent hand-washing.

Social distancing: Middle and high school students will have a different experience in between classes, and during lunch.

Masks: Students and staff are not required to wear masks on campus, but are welcome to bring one.

Measures not in place

Temperature checks

Partitioning

PPE

Extracurricular Activities

Middle and high school students will be allowed the option of taking all classes online and take extracurricular classes on-campus. However, parents will be responsible for transportation.

Students who are interested in UIL activities will continue to be eligible for online instruction.

A special thank you to Izzy, WHE alum, for donating masks to the @HumbleISD_WHE staff! Keep doing great things to make the world a better place! ❤️@larissapowell8 #Leader #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/InifsPqRFQ — Woodland Hills Elem (@HumbleISD_WHE) July 5, 2020