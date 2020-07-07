’Always the misunderstood type’: Brother of man accused of shooting deputy constable says he suffered from PTSD

HOUSTON – Bullet holes and a broken door are all that’s left after a gunfight between two Precinct 4 constable deputies and a suspect that is now deceased.

Investigators said Paul Williams, 28, was shot during an exchange of gunfire after he shot at deputy constables while they were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Jesse Williams, the suspect’s brother, said Paul was a nice guy.

“He was always the misunderstood type,” Williams told KPRC 2.

Authorities said three deputy constables, including Christopher Hendrix, came to an apartment complex located at 13875 Ella Blvd. in response to a domestic disturbance call.

When Hendrix and the two other deputy constables arrived at the apartment complex, they knocked on the door, authorities said. Then, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the suspect opened the door and started shooting. Authorities said a bullet struck Hendrix in his lower abdomen.

“I don’t know where it went wrong, you know,” Jesse said.

Investigators believe Paul was struck by a bullet when the deputy constables initially returned fire. Jesse said his brother suffered from mental health issues.

“Yeah man, he came with back with bad PTSD went up to Iraq,” Jesse said.