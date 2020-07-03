This is how Houston’s COVID-19 positivity rate has increased in the last month

HOUSTON – The COVID-19 positivity rate in the city of Houston is 24.82% as of June 28, up from 15.35% on June 1.

Just to explain a little. This is a particularly powerful piece of statistical information because positivity rate takes into account the increased testing as it has become more widely available. Positivity rate is the number of reported positive COVID-19 cases divided by the reported total number of tests performed.

Houston positivity rate throughout June 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

In Harris County, the positivity rate is up to 25.17% on June 28, up from 7.15% on June 1.

In Houston and Harris County statistics are based on 14-day rolling averages.

COVID-19 Positivity in Harris County (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Texas accounts for positivity rate on a 7-day basis. The state’s positivity rate over the month of June jumped from 5.4 percent on June 1 to 13.58 percent on June 30. At its highest point so far, the rate was 14.31 percent. You can see KPRC 2 reporting on positivity rate across Texas here.