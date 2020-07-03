‘Let’s paint the whole city’: Donkeeboy puts out call for more Vanessa Guillen murals

HOUSTON – Houston artist Donkeeboy has put out a call for more murals of Vanessa Guillen to be painted across the city.

He made the call on his Instagram saying, “Who has walls where Vanessa Guillen murals can go up. I am looking for other Artists to get involved. DM me if you have wall space pls. Somewhere outdoors. Let’s paint the whole city!”

Donkeeboy and his mother, Donkeemom, painted a mural honoring Guillen on Wednesday at Taqueria Del Sol.

"As somebody who wanted to risk her life for others, to serve her country, and being from my neighborhood, I felt that it was my responsibility as an artist from that neighborhood to use my platform and use my connections to push this as much as I can," Donkeeboy said.

Donkeeboy is looking for wall space, artists who are interested, and sponsors who can help to cover the cost of artist materials at approximately $250 per mural. Interested parties can contact him via direct message on Instagram.