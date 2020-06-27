COVID-19 survivor urges others to take pandemic seriously

KATY – The majority of people now being infected with COVID-19 are young people, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. He issued a warning on Friday to those contributing to the spread of the virus.

“Ultimately, you will infect someone who is vulnerable. That may be somebody’s grandmother, grandfather, uncle, who is on chemotherapy, aunt, who is on radiation or chemotherapy or a child, who has leukemia,” Fauci said.

Amanda Lipscomb is in a vulnerable category population. She is a breast cancer survivor, and her chemotherapy and prolonged medications left her immunocompromised. This condition has made battling coronavirus earlier this year, a lot riskier.

“I was very fortunate,” Lipscomb said. “I got to stay home because my mom had an old oxygen machine that I was able to use. If I didn’t have that, I would have definitely been in the hospital.”

The 31-year-old said if you personally still don’t know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, now you know her.

“It is very real,” Lipscomb said. “It doesn’t feel good; it is very scary.”

According to Lipscomb, she has since recovered from the virus, but she has not left her house much since the beginning of March.

“I know what it’s like,” Lipscomb said. “I don’t want to get it again, it’s not fun.”

Lipscomb said she knows it’s tough to stay away from family and friends, and masks are not the most comfortable, but she added, it’s for a greater purpose.

“It’s safer than sorry and it’s a humanity issue, not a political issue,” Lipscomb said. “It’s humanity.”