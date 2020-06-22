74ºF

Local News

Hidalgo to unveil public application process for Harris County’s coronavirus relief fund

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will unveil Monday the public application process for Harris County’s coronavirus relief fund.

The first round of disbursements from the $30 million fund happened nearly two weeks ago, when 44 charities across the county were given a total of $15 million.

The second round of disbursements will happen after the public application process, which runs from 6 a.m. June 23 to 10 p.m. June 24.

In order to qualify for assistance, recipients must:

  • Be eligible for and receiving services from a long list of public benefits programs OR be under 60% of area median income.
  • Be a resident of Harris County.
  • Have been economically impacted by COVID-19.
  • Not have received funding from a City or County COVID-19 financial assistance program.

For more information, go to harriscountyrelief.org.

Hidalgo has scheduled a 12:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the application process. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

