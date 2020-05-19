Harris County Commissioners approve $30 million relief fund to help struggling residents

HOUSTON – Thousands of families in Harris County will be getting some much-needed financial assistance thanks to a new relief funds approved by the Commissioners Court Tuesday.

According to a news release, the Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund will set aside $30 million to give to up to 25,000 families across Harris County.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has created both a health and a financial crisis in our region,” Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. “Our communities are hurting. And it is our duty as public servants to make sure that our most vulnerable residents, who were already living paycheck to paycheck, do not lose everything in the midst of this crisis.”

The funds will be distributed throughout the community with $1,200 going to families of four and $1,500 for families of five or more, according to the release.

According to the release, the funds will go to communities that are struggling the most, such as households that are below 60% of the average income for the area, domestic violence victims, young people who aged out of foster care and people in homeless shelters.

The fund will be managed by the Greater Houston Community Foundation, which will be in charge of making sure the funds reach the right people, according to the release.