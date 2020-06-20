3 people test positive for COVID-19 after Alief ISD graduations, district says

HOUSTON – At least three people that attended Alief Independent School District graduations tested positive for coronavirus, the district confirmed Friday.

One Hastings High School graduate and his guest, who attended the ceremony, tested positive Wednesday. The following day, a staff member, who worked the Taylor High School graduation ceremony, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Alief ISD said they have notified all high school parents and staff members.

If a staff member tests positive for COVID, the district’s policy is that the employee quarantine for 14 days and may return to work once a negative test result is presented.