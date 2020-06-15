Local leaders rally for justice and reconciliation

Local leaders and clergy brought Houstonians together at NRG Park Sunday evening to stand as one in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

He died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested. Videos show an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. On Tuesday Floyd was laid to rest in Pearland, where he was to be entombed next to his mother.

Since his death in May, demonstrations have been held across the country.