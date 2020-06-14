92ºF

Family and friends honor 70-year-old college graduate with touching celebration video after ceremony is canceled due to COVID-19

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Rosa MacDonald-Burns earned her bachelor’s of applied technology from Brazosport College.
At 70 years old, Rosa MacDonald-Burns has finally graduated from college.

The graduate earned her bachelor’s of applied technology from Brazosport College.

Brazosport College held a virtual commencement on June 13 to commemorate the achievements of this year’s graduates after being forced to cancel in-person celebrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MacDonald-Burns will have the opportunity to take part in a traditional ceremony during May 2021.

Until then, her family is celebrating her graduation from coast to coast.

In a special video organized by her son, the graduate’s loved ones are sharing their congratulations to her.

