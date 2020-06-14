Dozens gather in downtown Houston for protest over death of George Floyd

Dozens gathered in downtown Houston Saturday during a protest over George Floyd’s death.

The demonstration began Saturday evening at Discovery Green and made its way the Houston Police Department headquarters.

The protest remained peaceful.

Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

He died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested. Videos show an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. On Tuesday Floyd was laid to rest in Pearland, where he was to be entombed next to his mother.

Since his death in May, demonstrations have been held across the country.