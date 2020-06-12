A record number of HISD graduates received full scholarships to pursue certificates and associate’s degrees

A record number of 84 Houston Independent School District graduates have been awarded full scholarships from the Marvy Finger Family Foundation.

The scholarships create the opportunity for each student to attend a two-year college to pursue Career and Technical Education (CTE) certificates or associate’s degrees.

According HISD, scholarship recipients were required to pursue a career and technical program; on top of maintaining a minimum 2.0 GPA, being involved in school activities, and displaying a financial need.

“The generosity of the Finger family is well known when it comes to funding post-high school career training and higher education for our graduates, but they have surpassed themselves this year,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “These scholarships are extremely timely and appreciated right now because many of our graduates and their families are experiencing hardships due to COVID-19.”

The full scholarships cover tuition to any local two-year college, tools, equipment and supplies for HISD students.

Additionally, the foundation also provides mentoring and food scholarships in partnership with the Houston Food Bank that provides 60 pounds of food twice a month while the students are in college.

“The students are so excited when we tell them they have been selected,” Scholarship Director Cruz Casiano said. “What we do is so rewarding. The financial assistance the foundation is able to offer these students is instrumental in helping them build rewarding careers.”