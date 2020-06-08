Woman drowns hours before her 21st birthday at Lake Conroe: Deputies

LAKE CONROE, Texas – The family and friends of a young woman are in mourning after she drowned just hours before her 21st birthday, deputies said.

At approximately 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, deputies said the Montgomery County Dispatch received a call about a drowning that had just occurred on Lake Conroe in the Atkins Creek Cove area. The caller advised that a woman had fallen off of a float and had not resurfaced.

Deputies said Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Lake Division, Conroe Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Montgomery County ESD 1 responded to the call and began to search for the woman.

At around 11:34 p.m., deputies said a body was detected and divers were sent into the water to locate the missing woman in about 20 feet of water. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Aerial Mone Cann Nechoal Grant.

This is the second drowning that has occurred on Lake Conroe this season. Constable Cash encourages everyone who uses the lake to “Be Sensible, Be Safe” and wear a life jacket when on or in the water.