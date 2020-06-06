Silent protest held in Kingwood Saturday over George Floyd’s death

Kingwood residents gathered Saturday morning during a silent protest sparked by the the death of George Floyd.

The protest was held at the intersection of Kingwood Drive and West Lake Houston Parkway in northeast Houston.

The silent protest was organized as a way for residents in the Kingwood community to share the names of black men and women who have been killed by police, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner.

The organizer said that more than anything, he hopes that this is an opportunity for white people in the community to listen to the experiences of black people.

“As a white man, I really have no idea how they’re dealing with these issues and I thought I’ve got to do something,” the organizer said. “I wanted to make my community more of aware of people that are being killed.”

Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

He died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested Monday. Videos show an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of his death.