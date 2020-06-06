HCSO: Father charged with murder in crash that killed his 5-year-old daughter, injured his other daughter

A man faces Felony Murder and Intoxication Assault charges after his 5-year-old daughter was killed and his 4-year-old daughter was injured in a car crash Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, HCSO Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fallbrook Drive and the Beltway 8 feeder road in northwest Harris County.

Arriving units located a single vehicle, a Chevrolet TrailBlazer, that had crashed into a pole at the intersection. The driver, 31-year-old Luis Cortes Aguilar, and his two children, ages 4 and 5, were inside of the vehicle.The 4-year-old was sitting in the driver side rear seat and was not secured properly in a child seat, HCSO Lt. Simon Cheng said. She only had the car’s seat belt on. The 5-year-old was sitting in the center of the rear seat and wasn’t in a child seat, Cheng said. Both children were transported to Texas Children’s Hospital by ambulance. The 5-year old child later died at the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The 4-year-old sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Cheng said Aguilar traveled westbound under the Beltway 8 overpass on Fallbrook Drive. He failed to stay in a single lane, continued through the intersection and crashed into a signal light pole.

A witness who had responded to the crash scene and rendered aid to those in the car told investigators the male driver appeared intoxicated. Investigators conducted a standardized field sobriety test at the scene and determined the driver showed signs of impairment.

Aguilar is charged with Felony Murder and Intoxication Assault.

This crash is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.