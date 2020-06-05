Family of 6 found dead in a SUV inside Texas home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police found a family of six dead inside the garage of their two-story home Thursday, KSAT reported.

The San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to the Stone Oak neighborhood to conduct a welfare check after they received a call from a neighbor who said they had not heard from the family for days, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KSAT.

McManus told KSAT in a press conference that officers smelled “heavy noxious fumes” when they arrived at the residence. They also found a note with cryptic, military jargon that said “bodies of people inside home, do not enter," and “animals are in the freezer," KSAT reported.

Police were able to discover the six members of the family, a husband and a wife in their 30s along with children ranging from 11 months to 4, dead inside their SUV in the garage, according to McManus. Two cats were also found deceased in a basket, KSAT reported.

McManus told KSAT that the incident was not an accident and appeared to be a suicide, and the “heavy fumes” were later identified as carbon monoxide.

Neighboring residents within 150 feet of the area were evacuated as a precaution after officers found what they initially believed to be possible explosives. McManus later told KSAT no explosives were found.

Officers exposed to possible carbon monoxide at the home were checked and cleared by EMS, KSAT reported.

