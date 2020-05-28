Here is how some Houston-area school districts plan to hold graduation ceremonies

HOUSTON – Needville ISD is preparing for an in-person graduation ceremony Friday for the class of 2020 seniors. Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said that the district prepared for several different scenarios when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

‘We were kind of in the unknown for quite a while,’ said Rhodes.

Rhodes that they considered virtual and drive-thru ceremony options. However, ultimately, parents and students want to move forward with in-person graduation once the governor’s orders allowed.

On Friday, 261 students will receive their diplomas. The crowd will follow TEA guidelines: graduates will be limited to three guests, who will be screened for COVID-19 at the gate.

Fort Bend ISD graduation plan

Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre said the district is planning an outdoor ceremonies ceremony at Kenneth Hall Stadium from June 1 to June 6.

Dupre said that the district will follow all TEA requirements in order to keep students and their guests safe.

“This is a major and emotional event for students because they said goodbye to so many experiences that they didn’t get to enjoy. This is the thing, the culmination of schooling and their high school year,’ said Dupre.

HISD goes all virtual

All 45 Houston Independent School District graduation ceremonies this year will be held virtually on June 14, according to the district announced.

Alief ISD chooses outdoor graduation

Alief Independent School District is hosting outdoor graduation for seniors at Tully stadium.

Graduates will receive tickets for two guests. All attendees will be required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines, as well as adhere to COVID-19 screening upon entry, according to the Alief ISD website.

Here are the graduations dates and times:

June 8 at 8:00 a.m. - Alief Early College High School

June 8 at 8:00 p.m. - Kerr High School

June 9 at 8:00 p.m. - Elsik High School

June 10 at 8:00 a.m. - Hastings High School

June 10 at 8:00 p.m. - Alief Taylor High School

This list will be updated as local school districts announce their graduation plans.