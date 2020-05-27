Pack the tent: Overnight camping reopens at Texas State Parks

HOUSTON – More and more places are starting to reopen in Houston and Texas, giving people options for things to do in the summer.

The Houston Zoo announced Tuesday that it would be reopening on June 3, and now people can also get back to enjoying the outdoors at Texas State Parks.

According to a news release, the parks will now be allowing overnight camping for dates between June 1 and Sept. 7, and people can make reservations starting Wednesday.

All visitors, including annual pass holders, must buy day passes and make overnight reservations ahead of time through the Texas State Parks Reservation System by going to the website or calling 512-389-8900.

The existing social distancing measures will remain in place. All visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and bring their own hand sanitizer, and there will be no groups over five allowed unless they are part of the same family or household.

All parks will continue to operate at limited capacity and all offices, visitor and nature centers will remain closed.

The continuation of overnight reservations and other park operations will be subject to change and are dependent on data, staffing and health recommendations. Visitors can stay updated by checking the TPWD website and Texas State Parks Alert Map regularly for the latest information.