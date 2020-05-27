88ºF

Local News

2 children, 1 adult hurt after vehicle slams into day care in NW Harris County, officials say

Driver arrested, officials say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Northwest Harris County, Harris County, Day care, kids, crash
Two children and an adult were hurt after a vehicle plowed through a northwest Harris County day care on May 27, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Two children and an adult were injured after a vehicle struck a day care Wednesday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive.

Officials said the driver attempted to run from the scene but was arrested. The victims’ conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

