CVS launching 11 new COVID-19 testing sites in Houston
HOUSTON – CVS Health is opening 11 new COVID-19 testing sites in Houston, according to a company press release. The pharmacy drive-thru locations will utilize self-swab tests.
The tests are available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register online in advance starting Friday to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 testing will not take place inside any retail locations.
Patients are required to stay in their cars and go to the drive-thru window, where they will be provided a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it’s done properly.
All tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. The company says results will be returned in three days.
CVS Health set a goal to open 1,000 testing sites across the country, including 44 sites in Texas, by the end of May. In total, the company expects to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.
More testing sites will be announced later this month, the company said.
The new testing sites in Houston include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 26265 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77433
- CVS Pharmacy, 12550 Louetta Road, Cypress, TX 77429
- CVS Pharmacy, 15010 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079
- CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77006
- CVS Pharmacy, 5402 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056
- CVS Pharmacy, 2469 Bay Area, Houston, TX 77058
- CVS Pharmacy, 5603 FM1960 W, Houston, TX 77069
- CVS Pharmacy, 5002 West Main Street, League City, TX 77573
- CVS Pharmacy, 2232 Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX 77586
- CVS Pharmacy, 25110 Grogans Mill Road, Spring, TX 77380
- CVS Pharmacy, 8754 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.
