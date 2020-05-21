CVS launching 11 new COVID-19 testing sites in Houston

HOUSTON – CVS Health is opening 11 new COVID-19 testing sites in Houston, according to a company press release. The pharmacy drive-thru locations will utilize self-swab tests.

The tests are available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register online in advance starting Friday to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 testing will not take place inside any retail locations.

Patients are required to stay in their cars and go to the drive-thru window, where they will be provided a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it’s done properly.

All tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. The company says results will be returned in three days.

CVS Health set a goal to open 1,000 testing sites across the country, including 44 sites in Texas, by the end of May. In total, the company expects to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.

More testing sites will be announced later this month, the company said.

The new testing sites in Houston include:

CVS Pharmacy, 26265 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77433

CVS Pharmacy, 12550 Louetta Road, Cypress, TX 77429

CVS Pharmacy, 15010 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079

CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77006

CVS Pharmacy, 5402 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056

CVS Pharmacy, 2469 Bay Area, Houston, TX 77058

CVS Pharmacy, 5603 FM1960 W, Houston, TX 77069

CVS Pharmacy, 5002 West Main Street, League City, TX 77573

CVS Pharmacy, 2232 Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX 77586

CVS Pharmacy, 25110 Grogans Mill Road, Spring, TX 77380

CVS Pharmacy, 8754 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.