How to protect yourself during a hurricane
With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.
Here’s how to protect yourself during a hurricane:
- Stay away from windows, skylights and glass doors, even if they are boarded or covered.
- Stay on the floor that is least likely to be affected by strong winds and floodwaters.
- A small interior room without windows on the first floor is usually the safest place.
- Beware of the eye of the hurricane. If the calm storm center passes directly overhead, there will be a lull in the wind that can last up to half an hour. Winds will rise again to hurricane force.
