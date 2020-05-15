Houston restaurants fundraise to support UHD students during coronavirus pandemic

Local restaurants are participating in a fundraiser to support University of Houston-Downtown students who have become economically disadvantaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the “Grub for Gators” fundraising initiative, participating Houston-area restaurants will contribute a percentage of its sales to UHD’s Gator Emergency Fund.

The emergency fund was created to assist students with rent and utility bills, groceries, tuition, and other expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic.

“We are grateful that restaurants throughout the Greater Houston Area recognize the challenges faced by our students,” UHD President Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz said. “Their support will not only make a difference for our Gators but will ultimately impact the region. When our students succeed, it’s a win for Houston and for Texas. I thank those businesses who have joined UHD in the ‘Grub for Gators’ initiative.”

Each day during the week of May 18 - 24 a featured “Grub for Gators” restaurant will contribute to the fund for UHD students.

Customers should inform restaurants that they are supporting “UHD Grub for Gators” when placing their orders.

Monday, May 18

Gringo’s (Spirit Day) - 12330 Southwest Fwy, Stafford

Mention “UHD Grub for Gators” or present this flyer or when ordering.

Bullritos (Charitibull Event) – 2617 Underwood Dr., La Porte

Mention “UHD Grub for Gators” or present this flyer or when ordering.

Tuesday, May 19

Fuddruckers - 7511 FM 1960 West

Wednesday, May 20

King’s Court - 903 Hutchins St.

Thursday, May 21

Hitter’s BBQ & Catering - 12829 Westheimer Rd.

Friday, May 22

Saint Arnold Brewing Company - 2000 Lyons Rd.

Saturday, May 23

Jason’s Deli - 1275 Kingwood Dr.

Customers must RSVP to support “Grub for Gators”

Sunday, May 24 – noon to 8 p.m.

Raising Cane’s - 9527 Broadway, Pearland